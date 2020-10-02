Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard has admitted they will ‘consider’ QPR’s offer for Macauley Bonne, as per a report by London News Online.

The R’s are looking to throw the Addicks’ striker a Championship lifeline.

Bonne, who is 24 years old, scored 11 goals in all competitions for Lee Bowyer’s side last season as they were relegated to League One.

QPR are looking to bring in another striker in this transfer window and have set their sights on the Zimbabwe international. They have already had a couple of bids rejected.

However, Sandgaard admits his side could sell him to the Hoops. He has said, as per London News Online: “The offer from QPR – that is interesting. If they come up enough with the price then it’s obviously something we need to consider.

“At some point it can’t be all about building a team – we’ve just got to be smart. We’ll see how that plays out. Stability in the team is important and that started several weeks ago with Alfie Doughty [not cashing in].”

Bonne spent time as a youngster at at Ipswich Town and Norwich City but later moved to Colchester United. He played 84 times for the U’s first-team and scored 15 before moving to Leyton Orient.

Bonne was prolific for Orient and bagged 49 goals in 103 matches to earn his move to the Addicks last summer for £200,000.

Charlton will make a hefty profit on him if they are to sell him soon, with QPR very keen.

In other Hoops news, they are looking to seal a deal for Albert Adomah, as covered by The72.

Will Charlton sell Bonne?