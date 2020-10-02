Coventry City have sealed a new deal for Michael Rose, as announced by their official club website.

The highly-rated defender has signed a contract with the Championship new boys until 2023.

Rose, who is 24 years old, was linked with Leeds United and Bristol City earlier in the transfer window, as per The72, so the Sky Blues will be relieved to have secured his future.

Coventry boss, Mark Robins, has told their website: “I’m delighted that Michael has agreed a new contract. He was an integral and consistent part of the defence last season as we were promoted to the Championship, he is an outstanding talent and there is still more to come from him.

“We look forward to Michael continuing his progress with us.”

Rose only joined Coventry last summer but played a key role in their promotion from League One. He made 39 appearances for Robins’ side in all competitions last term and chipped in with two goals.

He started his career at Aberdeen and rose up through their youth ranks but played just once for their first-team. Rose had a loan spell at Forfar Athletic before being released.

He then joined Ayr United and spent three years for the Scottish Championship side. He established himself as one of their key players and made 108 appearances in all competitions.

Rose has become since joining Coventry and they will be pleased to have sorted his future.

The Sky Blues are back in action tomorrow at home to AFC Bournemouth.

