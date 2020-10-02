Manchester United have until 16th October to sign Watford winger Ismaila Sarr, as per a report by Sky Sports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are keen to bring in an attacker but have until Monday to sign one from abroad. They have been linked with Borrusia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele, Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic and free agent Edinson Cavani.

They have until 5th October to seal a deal for one of the above so their interest in Sarr can take a back seat for now. However, he could emerge back on their radar if they fail to seal a deal for a winger over the coming days. The domestic transfer window ends in a couple of weeks.

Sarr, who is 22 years old, is expected to leave Watford with the Hornets now in the Championship but United could lose out on him if another club swoops in.

Watford paid a hefty fee in the region of £30 million to lure Sarr to the Premier League from Rennes last summer and he still has four years left to run on his contract with the Hertfordshire side.

The 22-year-old scored six goals and gained six assists in 30 appearances in all competitions this past season as the Hornets slipped into the second tier.

He played for Vladimir Ivic’s side in their derby day win over Luton Town last weekend. However, the Hornets face a real battle to keep hold of him.

Manchester United continue to keep tabs on Sarr and have until 16th October to make their move.

In other Watford news, they are being linked with AS Monaco defender Antonio Barreca, as covered by The72.

