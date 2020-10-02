QPR are looking to seal a deal to sign Albert Adomah from Nottingham Forest, as per a report by West London Sport.

Mark Warburton’s are keen to boost their options on the wing by handing the R’s fan his dream move.

Adomah, who is 32 years old, is being allowed to leave Nottingham Forest despite only joining them last year. He made 27 appearances for Sabri Lamouchi’s side last season before spending the second-half of the campaign on loan at Cardiff City.

The experienced wide man is now poised to switch to fellow Championship side QPR before the end of the transfer window.

The R’s have been busy this summer bringing in the likes of Rob Dickie, Lyndon Dykes, Luke Amos and George Thomas, but are hoping for more signings.

Adomah, who is a Ghana international, had stints at Harrow Borough and Barnet before joining Bristol City in 2010. He has since had spells at Middlesbrough and Aston Villa, both of whom he helped gain promotion to the top flight.

He has made no secret of the fact he is a QPR fan and said back in 2017, as per West London Sport: “I’m a QPR fan. That’s why I didn’t really want to jump for joy when I scored, but I celebrated with our supporters at the end,” he said. QPR are a very strong team – obviously I know that because I follow them. So this was a great win.

“The majority of my friends, especially the local ones, support QPR, so I think I’ll get a lot of stick.”

In other QPR news, they are also looking to sign free agent winger Andre Green, as covered by The72.

Will QPR get Adomah?