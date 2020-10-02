Speaking to the Harlow Times, Watford boss Vladimir Ivic has admitted that he does not know how Troy Deeney’s situation will pan out, saying he could still leave the club this summer.

Over the course of the summer transfer window, Troy Deeney has been heavily linked with a move away from Watford. As covered here on The72, West Brom have been heavily linked with a move for Deeney and now, an update has been provided on his situation at the club.

Speaking to the Harlow Times, Ivic said that he does not know how Deeney’s situation will pan out as the end of the transfer window draws nearer and nearer, saying:

“We don’t know until the last minute of the transfer window what’s going to happen. I will speak with the people from the board of the club who work on transfers on who will move, who will come and to be honest nobody of us knows, with some of the players, who will stay or who will move.”

Ivic went on to provide an update on the club’s captaincy. He confirmed that Troy Deeney is still the club captain despite Tom Cleverley taking up the armband in recent weeks. He said:



“Troy is the club captain. All of us expect it and I’m sure Tom Cleverley expects it. At this moment, Tom is the captain because Troy is out of the team.

“Tom is our captain and I’m sure all the players support him, and the people from the club, because he’s shown his character and all of us know what he can do for the club. He’s a guy who was with us from the first day and worked hard and tried to help me and the other players.”

In his time with Watford, Deeney has played in 399 games in eight years. Along the way, he has netted 133 goals and provided 59 assists.



Troy Deeney - stay or go?