Speaking to West London Sport, QPR manager Mark Warburton has said that two or three players are “very close” to joining the club as he looks to add to his attacking ranks.

Before the transfer window comes to an end, Mark Warburton is hoping to further bolster his QPR squad. A whole host of players have been linked with a move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, with Andre Green and Macauley Bonne among those rumoured to be on the club’s radar.

Now, Warburton has provided an update on the club’s transfer situation. Speaking to West London Sport, Warburton has said that the club are very close to two or three signings, also expressing the importance of adding to his attacking ranks.

He said:

“You never want to tempt fate but I hope we get at least two or three in. I hope we’re very close on two or three. A lot of work is being done behind the scenes and we can add some quality and depth to the squad.



“I think we have to look at the attacking options. It’s about goals and a lot of goals have been taken out of the team, which we have to replace. Lyndon has come in and done very well and we have to make sure we spread that burden a little bit.

“So a lot of work is being done in that key area.”

