Barrow AFC have confirmed the signing of Bolton Wanderers defender Yoan Zouma on their official club website.

David Dunn has moved to add to Barrow’s defensive ranks with the signing of French defender Yoan Zouma. The 22-year-old centre-back joins the Bluebirds from fellow League Two side Bolton Wanderers on a free transfer and will be in contention for this weekend’s game against Carlisle United.

Upon the announcement of Zouma’s arrival, Dunn spoke to the club’s official website about Barrow’s newest signing. He gave fans a taste of what is to come from Zouma, revealing he is a player he has watched over the last couple of seasons. He said:

“Yoan played in League One last year and he’s a player I have been aware of because I’ve watched him over the last couple of seasons.

“He has some really good attributes; he’s quick, he defends the space in behind really well and I feel like we have got another player in who is going to be really good for the future.”

Zouma – who is the younger brother of Chelsea star Kurt – played 23 times for Bolton Wanderers after making his way through their youth academy. Before joining Bolton in 2018, Zouma spent time in the youth setup of French side Angers.

