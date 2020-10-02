According to a report from Football Insider, Stoke City have entered the chase for free agent midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes, who is available for nothing following his release from Aston Villa earlier this summer.

Earlier this week, we covered reports here on The72 regarding heavy interest in free agent midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes. A whole host of clubs have been linked with the former Aston Villa man and now, two more clubs have been credited with interest.

As per a report from Football Insider, Championship side Stoke City and Scottish Premiership club Hibernian are also looking at a possible move for Doyle-Hayes this summer.

QPR, Portsmouth, Hull City, Doncaster Rovers, Blackpool and MK Dons were all mentioned as clubs looking at Doyle-Hayes in the original report. However, MK Dons boss Russell Martin has since distanced the League One club from the links, saying he is not a player that is on their radar.

Prior to leaving Aston Villa, the free agent played three times for the club’s senior side, with most of his experience coming out on loan.

Doyle-Hayes impressed in a loan stint with Cheltenham last season, scoring once and laying on seven assists in 36 games across all competitions as Michael Duff’s side narrowly missed out on promotion to League One.

