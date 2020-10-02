According to a report from Sky Sports News, Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey has agreed a move to Everton, with the Toffees having a £25m bid accepted by the Canaries.

Amid Norwich City’s relegation to the Championship, a whole host of their star players have been linked with moves away from the club. Emi Buendia, Todd Cantwell and Ben Godfrey have all been subject of interest from elsewhere and now, it has been claimed that Norwich have accepted a bid for Godfrey.

As per a report from Sky Sports News, Everton have had an offer for the defender accepted. It was claimed on Thursday morning that the Toffees’ bid for Godfrey was turned down, only for a bid to be accepted later in the day.

With a fee agreed, it will be interesting to see how long it takes for Everton to thrash out the formalities and personal terms.

Since moving to Carrow Road in January 2016 from York City, Godfrey has made 78 appearances for the club, laying on two assists and finding the back of the net five times. He has emerged as one of Norwich City’s standout stars in recent seasons as with rumours persisting, it will be interesting to see if he is still a Norwich player by the end of the transfer window.

