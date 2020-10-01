As part of Brentford’s famed BMW frontline attacking three,  Said Benrahma more than fulfilled his attacking role as part of the triptych. That he’s still at the Bees and a Sky Bet Championship player is a mystery.

It might not be one for much longer. The transfer window is less than a week away before it closes. Algerian Benrahma is yet to sign for another club although there is said to be interest in him out there. That interest will have ramped up a little after tonight’s display in the EFL Cup against Premier League Fulham.

Brentford won at a canter, 3-0 to be precise. Two of those goals were scored by Benrahma (below):

That second goal, the heel-flicked nutmeg and spin to collect his own threaded pass was a thing of beauty. The flick-and-turn itself was enough to get the attention of those watching – the finish the cherry on top of a very succulent cake.

  QPR looking to beat Tottenham Hotspur and Swansea City to sign League Two man

Benrahma is playing with a sense of loyalty to Brentford as he waits for someone to drop in and take him to the Premier League – a league that he’d fit well into. The goals he scored in tonight’s EFL defeat of Fulham show that he isn’t a player simply going through the motions and waiting to pick up his paycheck.

Here are the reactions of some football fans who have seen just what Said Benrahma put on the table.

 

Will Said Benrahma be at Brentford when the window closes next week?

You being serious?

After tonight’s goal? No chance.

Likely so.

Priced out of a move.