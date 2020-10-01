As part of Brentford’s famed BMW frontline attacking three, Said Benrahma more than fulfilled his attacking role as part of the triptych. That he’s still at the Bees and a Sky Bet Championship player is a mystery.

It might not be one for much longer. The transfer window is less than a week away before it closes. Algerian Benrahma is yet to sign for another club although there is said to be interest in him out there. That interest will have ramped up a little after tonight’s display in the EFL Cup against Premier League Fulham.

Brentford won at a canter, 3-0 to be precise. Two of those goals were scored by Benrahma (below):

Brentford double their lead… Saïd Benrahma pokes home after yet more defensive problems for Fulham 📺 Watch live now on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/XrgptWFFYx — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 1, 2020

Take a bow, Saïd Benrahma 😲 The Brentford playmaker gets his second of the night and it is a beauty ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/MFLzLyvlQX — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 1, 2020

That second goal, the heel-flicked nutmeg and spin to collect his own threaded pass was a thing of beauty. The flick-and-turn itself was enough to get the attention of those watching – the finish the cherry on top of a very succulent cake.

Benrahma is playing with a sense of loyalty to Brentford as he waits for someone to drop in and take him to the Premier League – a league that he’d fit well into. The goals he scored in tonight’s EFL defeat of Fulham show that he isn’t a player simply going through the motions and waiting to pick up his paycheck.

Here are the reactions of some football fans who have seen just what Said Benrahma put on the table.

I'd love Said Benrahma at #NUFC he's an absolute talent he deserves to be playing PL football i'll be very surprised if he's still at Brentford come the end of the transfer window. — 𝕊𝕥𝕖𝕧𝕖𝕟 𝕁𝕠𝕙𝕟𝕤𝕠𝕟 🏴🏳️ (@StevenNUFC) October 1, 2020

@AVFCOfficial make us feel better by announcing Benrahma before Sunday — Arj (@arjunkumar97) October 1, 2020

Class that Benrahma goal under the category: felony. 🔥 — Raj (@RajG89) October 1, 2020

How is benrahma still at Brentford? — Danny Harrison (@WhitwickFox87) October 1, 2020

Benrahma is pure sauce — Chris Allen (@ChrisAllen9696) October 1, 2020

Still not over what Benrahma did to Hector as he was building up to score Brentford's 3rd goal, his 2nd on the night which was beautiful, against Fulham in their Carabao cup game. — Atuhaire J Sherura (@julzsherura) October 1, 2020

Benrahma trying to put himself in shop window with Brentford's 3rd goal. Pure filth — Kash Nasir #BLM✊🏿 (@therealducktape) October 1, 2020

Did anyone see Benrahma’s goal. Jesus Christ — Tøbiàs 🦁 (@AVFCTobias) October 1, 2020

Benrahma playing like he knows deadline day is just 4 days away — Jadon Malik Sancho (@Sbu_Maphs) October 1, 2020

Will Said Benrahma be at Brentford when the window closes next week?