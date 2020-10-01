According to the Evening Standard’s Simon Collings, Watford boss Vladimir Ivic isn’t sure whether or not Troy Deeney will be a Hornets player come next week as the transfer window begins to close.

Watford’s relegation has seen many starts leaving Vicarage Road and Deeney is one of those still there that could leave before the current window closes on October 5 as sides take that last opportunity to restock and rebuild for the long slog until 2021.

Stalwart Deeney has been at Watford since August 2010 after signing for the Hornets from Midlands side Walsall for a fee of around £650,000. Watford stood by their new striker after he was jailed in June 2012 for assault, Deeney serving three months of a 10-month sentence.

Deeney’s 10 years at the London club have seen him turn out 399 times for the Hornets, scoring 133 goals and providing 59 assists. 163 of those games (47 goals/21 assists) have come in the Premier League.

As quoted in the Evening Standard, Watford boss Ivic isn’t sure that Deeney, a player who’s been “attracting interest from West Brom“, will even be at the club to make it appearances no. 400 for the club.

Commenting clearly on this, Ivic is quoted as saying [of the transfer situation]: “And to be honest nobody from us knows, for some of the players, if they will be here or if they move – and he (Deeney) is one of the players.”

Deeney, even at 32, has the ability to play in the Premier League and would be a good fit for the Baggies as they look for a goal threat to add some firepower to their frontline options.

