Norwich City have rejected Everton’s bid of £26million for defender Ben Godfrey as confirmed by Sky Sports News.

The bid was initially worth £20million with £6million worth of add-ons. However, with the Canaries thought to value their defender at £30million the bid from the Toffees has been rejected.

We reported earlier today on The 72 that Everton face competition from Fulham and Newcastle United for Godfrey who are also interested in the England youth international.

Everton had also been interested in a loan deal for Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori but this is now appearing unlikely because Frank Lampard wanting more cover due to the current absence from the first team of Antonio Rudiger.

Godfrey enjoyed some impressive performances for Norwich last season despite their relegation to the Championship and has played in all three of their games so far this campaign.

The defender has also played for the England under-21’s and would bring a lot of experience to the Everton team despite being just 22-years-old.

Everton have recruited new players this summer in midfield areas but manager Carlo Ancelotti would still like to bring in further defensive reinforcements to challenge Michael Keane and Yerry Mina in defence.

Norwich will be eager to retain their star defender and a substantial offer would have to be made for them to even consider selling him.

It is not yet known whether Everton will return with a higher offer for Godfrey but it appears that a lot of clubs are interested and his future could lie away from Carrow Road.

Would Ben Godfrey be a good signing for Everton?