Queens Park Rangers are set to seal the transfer of former Huddersfield Town winger Chris Willock from Benfica according to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo.

Willock spent the first half of last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion but failed to make a single appearance for the club and was recalled by his parent club in January.

He was then subsequently loaned out to Huddersfield Town in the same transfer window where he scored two goals in 14 appearances for the Championship outfit.

It is thought the fee for Willock is around €1million and will be on a permanent deal although the length of the deal is yet to be agreed and no contracts have been signed.

Huddersfield will be gutted to miss out on the signing of Willock who impressed during his time in Yorkshire on the right-wing.

The former Arsenal man had also had talks with the Terriers about a possible move back to the John Smith’s Stadium but it is believed that talks broke down over personal terms.

QPR have picked up four points from their first three Championship game and Willock could now find himself lining up against his former employers.

Willock played an integral role for Huddersfield last season and impressed under Danny Cowley and at just €1million it looks an absolute steal and could prove to be a really shrewd piece of business by Mark Warburton.

The winger has real pace and an eye for goal and will certainly add quality to the attacking ranks at QPR.

