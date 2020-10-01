Scottish Premiership side Livingston have confirmed the signing of former Bristol City, QPR and Ipswich Town striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas on their official club website.

After a stint in Thailand with PTT Rayong, former Bristol City, QPR and Ipswich Town striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has completed a return to the UK.

Emmanuel-Thomas has completed a move to Scotland to link up with Livingston, with the club confirming the deal on Wednesday. He joins the club to fill the void left by Lyndon Dykes who left for QPR – another one of Emmanuel-Thomas’ former clubs.

Upon the confirmation of Emmanuel-Thomas’ arrival, Livingston’s Hae of Football Operations, David Martindale, spoke to the club’s official website. He said he thinks the striker fits the profile of what they were looking for after losing star man Dykes earlier this summer. He said:

“Jay has been in training with us for a week or so and has performed really well in training. To be honest, he fits the profile we were looking for perfectly since Lyndon departed. His link-up play is fantastic and it will give us that much needed focal point up top that we have been missing since Lyndon moved on.

Emmanuel-Thomas, 29, spent his entire career in England prior to his move to Thailand. Over the course of his career, the Arsenal academy product has played for Arsenal, Blackpool (loan), Doncaster Rovers (loan), Cardiff City (loan), Ipswich Town, Bristol City, QPR, MK Dons (loan), Gillingham (loan) and PTT Rayong.

Do you think Emmanuel-Thomas will be a success with Livingston? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Will Emmanuel-Thomas be a success in Scotland?