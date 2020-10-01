According to a report from BBC Sport, Swansea City are “hopeful” of securing a loan deal for Brighton and Hove Albion attacker Viktor Gyokeres.

After former loan star Rhian Brewster returned to Liverpool earlier this summer, Swansea City have been looking to bring in a new striker before the end of the summer transfer window.

With the return of Brewster off the table amid heavy links with a permanent move away from Liverpool, it is claimed that Swansea City have identified Brighton and Hove Albion’s Viktor Gyokeres as a striker target.

BBC Sport says that Brighton could look to send Gyokeres out on loan again this summer after they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by fellow Premier League side Manchester United.

Gyokeres’ only game time this season has come in the EFL Cup. In the process, he has appeared three times, scoring one goal and providing one assist. Overall, the Swedish forward has played eight times since signing for Brighton from IF Brommapojkarna in January 2018.

The Seagulls forward spent last season on loan in Germany with St Pauli. With the 2.Bundesliga outfit, Gyokeres netted seven goals and laid on four assists in 28 appearances across all competitions.

With Swansea City showing interest, it will be interesting to see if Gyokeres can secure a loan move away from Brighton before the end of the transfer window.

Swansea City fans, would you like to see Gyokeres make a move to the Liberty Stadium?

