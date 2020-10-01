According to the Watford Observer, Watford are keen for attacker Ignacio Pussetto to leave in a permanent deal with a loan move to Serie A side Crotone agreed.

Earlier this week, we covered reports here on The72 regarding Watford striker Ignacio Pussetto’s proposed move to Serie A side Crotone. The attacker is set to seal a move away from Vicarage Road after joining earlier this year and now, an update on the situation has emerged.

The Watford Observer reports that Crotone and Pussetto have reached an agreement over a loan deal. However, Watford would rather move Pussetto out on a permanent deal after bringing him in for £7.2m in the January transfer window.

A temporary move may be the best option if a permanent deal can not be secured but with Watford hoping to move Pussetto out for good, it will be interesting to see if a permanent move can be sealed.

Since joining from Udinese, Pussetto has made just one start for Watford, with his other eight appearances all coming off the bench. He has provided one assist since joining the club, coming in their 3-1 defeat to Newport County in the Carabao Cup.

With a return to Italy on the cards, it awaits to be seen if Pussetto makes a loan or permanent move this summer. Watford fans, would you like to see the Argentine leave on a temporary or permanent basis? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Would you like to see Pussetto leave temporarily or permanently?