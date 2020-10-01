West Bromwich Albion are still interested in Watford duo Andre Gray and Troy Deeney according to the Express & Star.

The Baggies have alternatives amongst their transfer window options following the ‘so far’ failed pursuit of Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant.

Slaven Bilic’s side have picked up just one point from their first three Premier League games and despite them having scored five goals they are still looking to recruit at least one striker before the window closes.

Grant is certainly their first-choice option but it is believed that Gray and Deeney are available as loan options from Watford and West Brom could make a move for either of them should they fail to land Grant.

Deeney has been at Watford for ten years but it is thought he would be keen on a return to the top-flight where he spent five years with Watford and scored 34 goals.

The 32-year-old was also born close to the Midlands and this could be an advantage for him to make the move.

Gray has struggled to nail down a starting spot at the Hornets but has scored 14 goals in the Premier League for Watford.

It is reported that Watford are willing to allow one of them to leave on loan to remove them from their high wage bill and both could be suitable alternatives to Grant.

Ideally Bilic would like to bring in Grant and either Deeney or Gray but with little of the transfer window remaining he will surely have to take a punt on at least one of the strikers if he wants to help guide West Brom to Premier League safety.

