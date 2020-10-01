Sunderland have confirmed the return of young attacker Benji Kimpioka on their official club website, announcing that he has put pen to paper on a new deal after his contract with the club came to an end earlier this summer.

At the end of the 2019/2020 campaign, young attacker Benji Kimpioka departed Sunderland upon the expiry of his contract. The club and player could not come to an agreement in time and until now, Kimpioka has been a free agent.

Now, it has been confirmed that Kimpioka has put pen to paper on a fresh deal with the Black Cats. Sunderland announced the return of the 20-year-old on Thursday, revealing that Kimpioka has penned a one-year contract, with the club holding the option for a further year.

Upon the announcement of the deal, Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson expressed his delight after securing a fresh agreement, challenging him to force his way into the first-team. He said:

“We’re very pleased that Benji’s contract situation has been resolved. Now, it’s up to him to work hard and push his way into the first-team picture.”

In total, Kimpioka has made 14 appearances for the club’s senior side since making his debut in the 2018/19 campaign, In the process, the 20-year-old has netted three goals and laid on one assist.

