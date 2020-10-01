Speaking to London News Online, Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has revealed that the club are closing in on the signing of a new right-back that is not free agent Adam Matthews.

Earlier this summer, former Sunderland and Celtic man Adam Matthews’ contract with Charlton Athletic came to an end. The Addicks made a bid to try and bring him back earlier this summer but their transfer embargo blocked them from completing a deal.

Now, an update on Charlton’s pursuit of a new right-back has been provided by manager Lee Bowyer. Bowyer revealed that the club have identified another target who they tried to bring in before with their pursuit of Matthews faltering. Speaking to London News Online, he said:

“There is nothing happened there. We have got someone else we’re trying to get through the door. Obviously, Adam is still training with us but we’re trying to pursue someone else. It is someone we tried to bring in last season as well.

“Adam still wants to try and play in the Championship. But this is the right-back we’ve been trying to get.

“It is not that Adam has said no and now we’re trying to sign this other right-back. That isn’t the case. We’ve been trying to sign this right-back all along. I like Adam but if we can get this lad through the door everyone will be pleasantly surprised.”

Matthews has been training with Charlton Athletic over the course of the summer as he looks to maintain his fitness ahead of his return. It will be interesting to see where the full-back ends up, whether it be in the Championship or back with the Addicks.

