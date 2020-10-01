Liverpool defender Yasser Larouci is ‘set to depart’ before the end of the transfer window, as per a report by Goal.

Championship side Norwich City are believed to have held an interest in him this summer, as well Brentford, as per The72.

The Reds have a decision to make as to whether to loan out the full-back or sell him on a permanent basis.

Larouci, who is 19 years old, only has a year left on his contract at Anfield and is not in Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans.

The Algerian defender started his career at French side Le Havre and was snapped up by Liverpool three years ago. He has since regularly played for the Reds at Under-19 and Under-21 level.

Larouci started training with their first-team last summer and made two appearances in the FA Cup last season against Everton and Shrewsbury Town respectively.

However, he could now be on his way out of Merseyside and has been linked with a move to the Championship.

Norwich have had a busy transfer window since their relegation from the Premier League and it will be interesting to see if they still hold an interest.

Larouci has also on Brentford’s radar as the Bees look to strengthen their defensive department. Their pursuit of the Liverpool man could depend on whether current left-back Rico Henry is sold before the transfer deadline.

In other news, Liverpool are also ready to offload forward Liam Millar, who is a target for the likes of QPR, Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City, as per The72.

