Liverpool are looking to ‘fix up’ a loan move for Liam Millar, as detailed in a report by Goal.

The Canada international is attracting plenty of interest from the Football League and is likely to leave Anfield on loan again before the end of the transfer window.

Millar, who is 21 years old, has been linked with Championship trio Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and QPR recently, as per The72.

The Toronto-born winger moved to England when he was 13 and initially linked up with the academy at Fulham. He then moved to Liverpool in July 2016.

Millar has since become a regular for the Reds’ Under-23’s and was handed his first and only first-team appearance for the current Premier League champions in February in an FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town.

He spent two campaigns on loan at Kilmarnock and made a combined 36 appearances for the Scottish Premiership, chipping in with two goals and is now poised to leave Merseyside again to get some more game time under his belt.

QPR are in the hunt for more signings before transfer deadline and are after the likes of Andre Green and Macauley Bonne.

Whereas, Blackburn and Stoke could hand bolster their attacking options by providing Millar with an opportunity to play regular football in the Championship.

Liverpool loaned out Sheyi Ojo to second tier side Cardiff City last month and now are poised to send Millar somewhere. Would you take him at your club? Let us know in the poll below.





