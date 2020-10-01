Bristol City defender Taylor Moore has signed a new contract with the club amid speculation linking him with a move to West Bromwich Albion as reported by Football Insider.

Moore had entered the final year of his contract with the Robins but has now signed a new deal keeping him at the club for a further four years.

Earlier in this transfer window, West Brom had been linked with a £3million move for Moore although this speculation has cooled in recent weeks.

The centre-back arrived at Ashton Gate in 2016 after he came through the youth ranks at RC Lens in France and has since gone on to develop his game at the Robins.

He played 32 times for Bristol City in the first half of the season before he went out on loan to League One side Blackpool where he made eight appearances before the season was cut short due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

So far this season Moore has featured in every game for Bristol City and is quickly becoming an integral member of their team and it is no surprise that they have been eager to tie him down to a new deal.

Spending time out on loan has clearly helped his development and the Championship side have been impressed with his rise and this has made them keen to keep him at the club despite speculation.

West Brom had been interested in a move for Moore earlier in the window but having signed Branislav Ivanovic it appears they turned their attentions elsewhere in search of defensive reinforcements.

