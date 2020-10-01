Newcastle United have joined Everton in the race to sign Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey according to The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell.

Godfrey is a sought after player this transfer window with a host of Premier League sides interested in his services following an impressive 2019/20 campaign with Norwich despite their relegation to the Championship.

Everton have reportedly made a bid of around £20million plus £5million in add-ons but this is expected to be rejected by Norwich who value him at around £30million.

Everton have made a bid of £20m plus £5m add-ons for Ben Godfrey. Expect it to be rejected as Norwich valuation is £30m. Newcastle have asked re price. Fulham interested. Personally think #MUFC could do worse than buy and loan out. Won’t happen. But he’s a real talent. #EFC #NUFC — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) September 30, 2020

Newcastle and Fulham are also both interested and have enquired about Godfrey in what could become something of a transfer tussle for the youngster.

Whether the Toffees will return with a higher offer should their initial one be rejected remains to be seen but there appears to be real competition for him this transfer window.

Godfrey was an ever-present for Norwich last season and has played in all three of their Championship games so far and manager Daniel Farke will be keen to keep his best players as they look to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

The likes of Godfrey will be vital to their chances of sustaining a promotion push and it would surely take a substantial fee for the Canaries to consider letting go one of their star players.

The 22-year-old is one of the best defenders outside the Premier League and it is no surprise that there are a number of clubs interested in buying him.

Godfrey has also played for the England under-20’s and under-21’s highlighting his international experience at such a young age and he is certainly a player you could see blossoming in the top-flight.

