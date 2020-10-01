QPR have made a bid for Southend United striker Charlie Kelman, according to a report by the Echo News.

The Hoops are looking to lure the highly-rated youngster to the Championship before the end of the transfer deadline.

Kelman, who is 18 years old, has also attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Swansea City and looks set to move on from Southend.

The youngster started his career as a youngster in America and played in the academy at Major League Soccer side FC Dallas before moving over to England.

He joined Southend and made his first-team debut for them in a League One fixture against Plymouth Argyle in January last year.

Kelman has since made 33 appearances for the Shrimpers in all competitions and has scored eight goals.

The United States Under-20 International is being tipped for a bright future in the game and has benefitted from getting regular senior football at Southend.

The League Two side could now cash in on him before the end of the transfer deadline.

QPR are in the hunt for more signings and are also after free agent winger Andre Green, as covered by The72. Mark Warburton’s side are also ready to launch a third bid to sign in-demand Charlton Athletic striker Macauley Bonne, with it set to be an interesting few days ahead for the London club.

Kelman could be a start for the future and would be a shrewd coup by QPR if they can land him.



Will QPR get Kelman?