Hull City boss Grant McCann has dismissed suggestions linking them with a move for Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn as reported by Hull Live.

Reports in recent days have linked the Tigers with a move for Woodburn but McCann has rejected those rumours.

“I honestly don’t know where that story came from,” McCann said at his pre-match press conference with BBC Humberside.

Hull added Sheffield United youngster Regan Slater on loan yesterday and the manager is keen to make additions but it appears that Woodburn will not be one of the players arriving.

Woodburn has failed to make an impact at Anfield and has instead been loaned out to Sheffield United and Oxford United in recent times.

The 20-year-old didn’t show his true potential whilst on loan at Bramall Lane but there were more encouraging signs during his temporary spell at Oxford.

Woodburn made 16 appearances across all competitions for Karl Robinson’s side, helping them reach the play-off final last season.

Hull have enjoyed a promising start to the season with three wins out of three and are right at the top of League One and trail Lincoln City and Ipswich Town only on goal difference.

Woodburn is certainly a bright prospect and could have real potential but it appears McCann isn’t eyeing up a move for him right now.

The Tigers will be eager to make an immediate return to the Championship following a hugely disappointing 2019/20 campaign in which they were relegated to the third tier.

