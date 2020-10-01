QPR target Andre Green has held talks with a ‘number’ of other Championship clubs, as detailed in a report by West London Sport.

The Hoops are hoping to see off interest from elsewhere and bring him to London to boost their attacking options.

Mark Warburton’s side are expected to get busy in the transfer market and are also making a third bid to sign Charlton Athletic striker Macauley Bonne, as covered by The72.

Green, who is 22 years old, has emerged on the R’s radar and they see him as someone who would give them more options and depth on the wing.

He is a free agent after being released by Aston Villa at the end of last season and has spent the summer weighing up the next chapter of his career.

Green started out Villa and his made his debut for them in a Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur in March 2016.

He went onto make 48 appearances for the Midlands club in all competitions before they opted to part ways with him in June, scoring twice along the way.

Green spent time away from Villa Park at Portsmouth during the 2018/19 season and scored five goals in 12 games for the League One side.

He then had a stint at Preston North End during the first-half of last season before spending the second-half with Charlton Athletic.

QPR are now hoping to bring him to the club, but face some competition.

In other Hoops news, Rangers are still interested in Bright Osayi-Samuel, as per The72.

