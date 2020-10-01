Nottingham Forest are interested in signing West Bromwich Albion winger Kamil Grosicki, as per a report by Birmingham Live.

The Reds have been linked with the Poland international in the past and could reignite their interest in him.

Grosicki, who is 31 years old, only joined West Brom in January but could be set to leave the Midlands club already and return to the Championship.

The pacey wide man helped Slaven Bilic’s side gain promotion to the Premier League last term but is down the pecking order now.

He previously spent just over three years on the books at Hull City and was a key player for the Tigers. He joined them in the top flight in January 2017 and went onto score 25 goals in 123 appearances for the Yorkshire side in all competitions.

Nottingham Forest have had a busy transfer window but could still be in the hunt for more signings after a poor start to the season.

Grosicki is a player who has proven himself in the second tier and would be a shrewd acquisition for Sabri Lamouchi’s side. His pace, power and experience on the wing would give the Reds something different going forward.

Forest have lost their opening three games of the new campaign and the pressure is mounting on Lamouchi. However, their fans would be boosted if they are able to bring something with Grosicki’s pedigree to the City Ground.

