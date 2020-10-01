Sheffield Wednesday are looking to bring in another forward before the end of the transfer window, as per a report by the Examiner Live.

The Owls have had a busy summer transfer window and have not stopped their recruitment drive just yet.

The likes of Izzy Brown, Elias Kachunga, Josh Windass and most recently Callum Paterson have joined the club in attacking areas. However, the Yorkshire side want another striker to ensure they are well equipped in that department.

West Bromwich Albion striker Kenneth Zohore is a target for Garry Monk’s side and he is a player who could make the move to Hillsborough in the near future. However, there is still work to be done with that one.

Ross County’s Ross Stewart is another name that has surfaced over recent days, as covered by The72, but he has also League One interest.

Sheffield Wednesday have won, drawn and lost in the opening three games of the new Championship season but will be satisfied with the work they have done in the transfer market so far.

They offloaded older players over the summer and have brought in some more exciting talent.

They lost last time out against in-form Bristol City and Monk is eager for them to bounce back. He has said, as per the Owls’ official club website: “Our aim is to have a good week of training, take what the Bristol City game was – the first defeat we have had in the league – and turn it around into motivation for this weekend.

“How we bounce back is what will be remembered, it’s what is vitally important from this point.”

Sheffield Wednesday take on QPR this weekend.





Will SWFC get another striker?