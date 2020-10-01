According to Birmingham Live, Wolverhampton Wanderers have made defender Oskar Buur available for loan, with Championship duo Brentford and Middlesbrough interested.

Buur made his Premier League debut for Wolves this season, coming on as a substitute against Sheffield United at right wing-back.

The 22-year old had previously played for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side in the Championship in the 2017-18 campaign, scoring on his debut. But he has been playing in the under-23 setup predominantly since.

However, a move back to the Championship could be on the cards this transfer window, with both Middlesbrough and Brentford keen on taking the full-back on a season-long loan.

Wolves have made the Danish under-19 international available for loan this transfer window and is attracting attention from clubs overseas as well as here in England. Along with Middlesbrough and Brentford, Buur is being monitored by Royal Antwerp in Belgium and FC Volendam in the Netherlands second tier.

Buur is now seen as surplus to requirements at Molineux after the signings of Nelson Semedo from Barcelona and Ki-Jana Hoever from Liverpool last month. Both players will deputise at right-back following Matt Doherty’s departure to Tottenham Hotspur, leaving Buur as third choice.

Buur signed for Wolves from Danish second division side Brabrand IF in 2017, and had previously played for AGF, where he had came through the academy.

If he was to sign for Brentford, he would be in direct competition with Henrik Dalsgaard, who is the first-choice at right-back. At Middlesbrough, youngster Djed Spence has made the position his own since breaking into the team last season.