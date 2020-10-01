Sheffield United have held ‘talks’ with Huddersfield Town defender Terence Kongolo, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

The Blades are eager to bring in a replacement for the injured Jack O’Connell and could throw the Holland international a Premier League lifeline.

Kongolo, who is 26 years old, is available to leave Huddersfield before the end of the transfer window with Carlos Corberan’s side looking to get him off their wage bill.

He is also on the radar of Fulham after spending time on loan at Craven Cottage last season. However, Sheffield United want him to stay in Yorkshire.

The Terriers forked out a fee of around £17.5 million to sign him in June 2018 after he impressed on loan during the second-half of the 2017/18 season from AS Monaco.

He couldn’t prevent them from relegation from the top flight and was shipped on loan to Fulham during the second-half of the last campaign.

Kongolo started his career at Feyenoord and went on to play 138 games, helping them win the Eredivisie title in 2017.

Monaco snapped him up that summer on a five-year deal but he left the French outfit after less than six months to join Huddersfield. He made just six appearances for the Ligue 1 side.

Kongolo could be on the move again in this transfer window and Sheffield United see him as someone who could fit in their side as an over-lapping centre-back.

