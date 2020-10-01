Manchester United are looking to bolster their attacking options and are considering a move for Watford’s Ismaila Sarr.

Liverpool have also been linked with the Championship winger but won’t be moving for him now, as per a report by the Express.

The Premier League champions have instead signed Diogo Jota from Wolves, leaving the door open for Manchester United to move for Sarr if they want to.

Sarr, who is 22 years old, is expected to leave Watford before the end of the transfer window.

He has been identified by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side as a potential option, but they are also interested in the likes of Jadon Sancho, Oussame Dembele and Ivan Perisic.

Watford paid a hefty fee in the region of £30 million to lure Sarr to the top flight from Rennes last summer and he still has four years left to run on his contract with the Hertfordshire side.

The 22-year-old scored six goals and gained six assists in 30 appearances in all competitions this past season as the Hornets slipped into the second tier.

He started his career in Senegal at Generation Foot before moving to France to play a year at Metz in 2016. He then switched to Rennes and scored 18 goals in 77 games for the Ligue 1 side to earn a big-money move to England.

Watford could lose him over the coming days, with United receiving a boost not Liverpool are out of the race.

In other Hornets news, they are after AS Monaco defender Antonio Barecca, as covered by The72.

