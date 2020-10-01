Speaking to the MK Citizen, MK Dons manager Russell Martin has confirmed that the club are not interested in free agent midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes, amid speculation linking the former Aston Villa youngster with the League One side.

Earlier this week, we covered reports here on The72 regarding rumoured interest in free agent midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes. A whole host of sides have been linked with moves for the former Aston Villa youngster, with MK Dons among the sides linked.

Now, MK Dons boss Russell Martin has addressed the club’s rumoured interest in Doyle-Hayes. Speaking to the MK Citizen, Martin confirmed that there is “nothing in” the links with Doyle-Hayes and Ross Stewart. He said:

“They’re two names that I know. One is attached to a club and I know their manager personally so I don’t want to talk about him, and the other guy is a free agent who has been on a number of lists for a few clubs. There’s nothing in it for us with either of them.”

Prior to leaving Aston Villa, the free agent played three times for the club’s senior side, with most of his experience coming out on loan.

Doyle-Hayes impressed in a loan stint with Cheltenham last season, scoring once and laying on seven assists in 36 games across all competitions as Michael Duff’s side narrowly missed out on promotion to League One.

Would you like your club to bring Doyle-Hayes in this summer? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Would you like your club to bring in Doyle-Hayes this summer?