Football Insider has claimed that Charlton Athletic are poised to beat Sunderland to the signing of former Burnley defender Ali Koiki.

Earlier this summer, we covered reports here on The72 regarding Ali Koiki’s trial with Charlton Athletic. The defender is out of contract following the end of his contract with Burnley and now, an update has emerged regarding his situation.

As per a report from Football Insider, Charlton are set to strike a deal to bring Koiki to The Valley. Koiki is available for nothing and has been a free agent since is release.

The Addicks are not the only side said keen on Koiki. Fellow League One outfit Sunderland have also been showing an interest in bringing the former Swindon Town loan man in but it is Charlton who will bring him in following a breakthrough in talks between the two parties.

The 21-year-old left-back – who has also played at centre-back at times – made his breakthrough from Burnley’s academy and enjoyed a stint with Swindon Town on loan. With the Robins, Koiki notched up one assist and played in 15 games across all competitions.

Now, with a move to Charlton Athletic said to be nearing, it will be interesting to see if the Addicks are able to secure a deal for Koiki.

Would you be happy with the signing of Koiki? Let us know what your thoughts on a possible deal are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Would you welcome the signing of Koiki?