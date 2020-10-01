According to a report from Echo Sport, Southend United midfielder Isaac Hutchinson is set to complete a move to Derby County.

Towards the end of last month, we covered reports here on The72 claiming that Southend United youngster Isaac Hutchinson was closing in on a move away from Roots Hall.

Hutchinson is said to have been attracting interest from the Championship and now, it has been revealed that it is Derby County who are close to striking a deal for the youngster.

The 20-year-old’s time with Southend United looks set to come to an end imminently. The report says that a deal is “close”, so it will be interesting to see if and when the two parties can conclude a deal.

Hutchinson, 20, has been with Southend United for two years. The attacking midfielder, who can also play out on the wing, has played 40 times for the club across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process.

The youngster came through Brighton and Hove Albion’s youth academy but never appeared for the club’s senior side.

Derby County have enjoyed success in bringing young players through their academy ranks recently. The likes of Max Bird and Louis Sibley are among the players to cement their places in the senior side under Phillip Cocu so it will be interesting to see if Hutchinson can nail down a spot in the side.

Derby County fans, would you be happy to bring Hutchinson in this summer? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Would you be happy with the signing of Hutchinson?