Speaking after Newcastle United’s win over Newport County, manager Steve Bruce has said (quotes via the Yorkshire Post) that midfielder Dan Barlaser is set to make a move to Rotherham United.

Newcastle United midfielder Dan Barlaser played a crucial role in Rotherham United’s promotion to the Championship. The former loan man starred in the middle of the park for Paul Warne’s side and now, it has been revealed that he is set to make a permanent return.

As covered here on The72 over the course of the summer, the Millers have been keen to link up with Barlaser on a permanent deal. The 23-year-old has been in and around the senior picture with Newcastle this summer but his absence from the Magpies’ win over Newport County indicated a departure was imminent.

That has now been confirmed by Newcastle boss Steve Bruce, who said Barlaser’s move to Rotherham United is “imminent”. He said:

“There is something imminent towards Rotherham. I wish him the best of luck, I hope it goes well.

“He needs to go and play football. It would be wrong for me to put him back with the academy now. I didn’t want to stand in his way. There is a deal to be done.”

In 35 appearances for Rotherham, Barlaser scored two goals and laid on five assists in the process. Now, fans will be hoping the midfielder can pick up where he left off and help the Millers in their efforts to maintain their Championship status.

