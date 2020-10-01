Watford want to sign AS Monaco defender Antonio Barreca, according to a report by Italian news outlet Tuttomercato.

The Hornets are in the hunt for another left-back before the end of the transfer window and are exploring the possibility of bringing the ex-Italy Under-21 international back to England.

Barreca, who is 25 years old, could leave Monaco in the near future. He is valued at £2.7 million on Transfermarkt.

Watford have had a busy transfer window since their relegation from the Premier League and have signed the likes of Jeremy Ngakia, James Garner, Glenn Murray, William Troost-Ekong and Stipe Perica.

Vladimir Ivic’s side have not stopped their recruitment drive just yet with Barreca now in their sights.

The Turin-born defender started his career at Torino and went onto make 39 appearances for the Serie A side as a youngster after gaining first-team experience out on loan in Serie B at Cittadella and Cagliari.

Monaco swooped to sign him in 2018 and he has since played nine times for the French Ligue 1 outfit.

Newcastle United brought him in on loan in January last year but he made just one appearance under Rafa Benitez. He was then loaned out to Genoa for last season and enjoyed more regular game time back in Italy.

Watford could now hand him another opportunity in England as they look to add more options to their defensive department.

In other Hornets news, their forward Ignacio Pussetto is close to joining Crotone, as covered by The72.

