QPR will ‘step up’ their pursuit of Charlton Athletic striker Macauley Bonne, according to journalist Phil Cadden on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Told QPR ready to step up their interest in Charlton’s Macauley Bonne. (@pjcadden)

The Hoops are keen to bring in another forward before the end of the transfer window.

Mark Warburton’s side have already seen two bids rejected by the Addicks but are ready to test their resolve again by making a third one.

Bonne, who is 24 years old, is attracting plenty of Championship interest and Lee Bowyer’s men face a battle to keep hold of him before the transfer deadline.

The Zimbabwe international joined Charlton from Leyton Orient last summer and scored 11 goals in all competitions for them in the last campaign.

He was on the books at Ipswich Town and Norwich City as a youngster but plied his trade at Colchester United from 2009 to 2017. He played 84 times for the U’s first-team and scored 15 before moving to Leyton Orient.

Bonne was prolific for Orient and bagged 49 goals in 103 matches to earn his move to the Addicks for £200,000.

Charlton will make a hefty profit on him if they are to sell him soon, with QPR looking to sign him to add more competition and depth to their striking department.

In other Hoops news, they are expected to be busy over the coming days and are after ex-Aston Villa winger Andre Green, as covered by The72.

