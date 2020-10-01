With just one week to go before the transfer deadline, the news that all of Norfolk’s footballing family feared…the ‘golden quartet’ are now being linked with moves away from Carrow Road.

Before a ball was kicked this season, most Norwich fans were under the impression that holding on to all their talented-but-recently-relegated squad would be quite the task, and if they are honest, it was a matter of time before the big teams made contact.

First to go was perhaps surprisingly Jamal Lewis, allegedly targeted by Liverpool before eventually arriving at Newcastle, the full-back was considered a saleable asset for a rumoured £15million plus add-ons.

Last week, midfield maestro Todd Cantwell started to feature on the rumour pages, the unlikely suitors Leeds being “keen” on a deal of a similar price, this interest was enough for Gerard Depardieu look-a-like Daniel Farke to leave the Dereham born playmaker out of his squad, citing a drop in his training standard, possibly the youngster having his head turned.

Likewise for one of today’s links, Emi ‘also dropped from team versus Bournemouth’ Buendia, Perhaps a surprising link to Turkish giant Fenerbahçe, although it would mean a gateway to European competition, albeit now next season. Hot-headed Buendia would definitely suit Turkish football, his short temper and aggressive temperament, coupled with an undeniable talent would certainly win the fans over, and a price tag of somewhere in the region of £20 million could be hard to turn down.

Then, on top of these potential departures, The Pink ‘Un has also leaked a rumoured move for combative utility player Ben Godfrey, a move to the blue half of Mersey-side in a claimed £26 million move. Everton could well take the defender-cum-midfielder into their new-look team, and playing alongside James Rodriguez, amongst others is something even the most convincing managers would find hard to argue against.

This is by no means a disaster for Norwich, the board having already sanctioned 11 transfers this summer, most of which were designed to replace these players, who even the most ardent Canary would admit it would be hard to keep them all. Of course, this could all add up to a nice £100 Million in the ‘war chest’ but that money is no use to a team who cannot spend it, Norwich already have a large squad, and with time running out, it could prove almost impossible to bring players in, regardless of price.

On top of this, Norwich have loaned out a few of their prospects, and new signing Kieran “De Bruyne” Dowell is now injured for the foreseeable.

One this is for sure, the 5th of October cannot come quick enough in Norfolk.

Will They all Go?