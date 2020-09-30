Queens Park Rangers are set to swoop for Nottingham Forest winger Albert Adomah according to TEAMTalk.

Adomah could be ready to seal a move to the club he grew up supporting as a boy in what would be a dream transfer for the winger.

Forest have made no secret that they would allow the 32-year-old to leave with a move to London now looking likely.

Adomah spent the second half of last season on loan at Cardiff City and they are also interested in a move for him but his spell there ended in controversial circumstances.

The winger was meant to be on loan in Wales for the entirety of the second half of the season but following the Coronavirus pandemic he was recalled by Forest and not allowed to return as they saw Cardiff as direct rivals for a play-off place.

Despite his recall he then failed to play any part in their play-off chase the during the final seven games and this left Adomah furious.

A fan made a comment on social media regarding the situation surrounding Adomah to which he responded. “It’s simple: I can’t play if I come back. They shouldn’t have loaned me out in the first place.”

“Now I’m helping another club, Forest are playing hard. Guys, please remember one thing: I did not want to leave Forest. Fact!”

“Sometimes players get treated like… Before you leave any comments, please thing carefully.”

There is clearly still tensions between Forest and Adomah and a move away would probably best suit all parties and with QPR interested it appears a no-brainer.

