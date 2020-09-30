Sheffield United face an issue with their pursuit of Huddersfield Town defender Terence Kongolo according to Yorkshire Live.

The Blades are believed to have enquired about Kongolo as they look to add defensive reinforcements following a slow start to their Premier League season.

Manager Chris Wilder delivered the news that centre-back Jack O’Connell requires knee surgery and could be out for the rest of the season meaning he is sure to be looking to bring in a replacement.

Huddersfield are thought to be keen on allowing Kongolo to leave the club to remove him from their wage bill but there are issues surrounding a possible deal.

The Dutchman is currently in rehab following a broken foot which was sustained while on loan at Fulham during the second half of last season.

He has had surgery which included metalwork being put in to his foot which could cause issues surrounding a medical.

Huddersfield have reiterated that any deal would need to be a permanent one and the ball now appears to be in Sheffield United’s court as to whether they pursue it.

A move or Kongolo to any club would need to include a strict medical on his foot which may not be straight forward at this moment in time.

Fulham have also registered their interest in the defender meaning the Blades face competition to bring him to the club.

Terriers boss Carlos Corberan has admitted that there are possible moves in the pipeline for Kongolo and that he could leave the club in this transfer window.

