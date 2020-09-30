Rangers are still interested in signing QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel, according to a report by Football Insider.

Steven Gerrard’s side are believed to be big fans of the Championship wide man. He has been linked with a move away from the Hoops in this transfer window, with Club Brugge and Crystal Palace heavily linked.

Osayi-Samuel, who is 22 years old, continues to be selected by Mark Warburton despite the ongoing uncertainty over his future at the club.

His contract with the London side expires at the end of the current season but they are trying to tie him down on a longer deal.

The pacey winger has been on the books of the R’s for the past three seasons and has scored 11 goals in 96 games.

His impressive past campaign has meant he has caught the eye of other clubs and QPR are facing a battle to keep hold of him.

Osayi-Samuel started his career at Blackpool and rose up through the youth ranks at Bloomfield Road before going onto play 79 games for their first-team, chipping in with five goals.

QPR snapped him up in 2017 after he helped the Tangerines win promotion from League Two via the Play-Offs.

This is a transfer story that has dragged on throughout this past summer and needs to be resolved. Can Rangers lure him to Scotland or will QPR get him to sign a new deal?

In other QPR news, they are in talks with free agent Andre Green, as covered by The72.

Will Osayi-Samuel sign a new contract at QPR?