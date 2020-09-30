Watford forward Ignacio Pussetto is in talks with Crotone, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: #Calciomercato | #Crotone, obiettivo #Pussetto: c’è ok del giocatore https://t.co/tGESSMGNmg (@DiMarzio)

The Argentinian is set to leave Vicarage Road after just eight months with the club.

Pussetto, who is 24 years old, is poised to join Italian Serie B side Crotone.

It is expected to be a busy few days ahead at Watford with the Championship side looking to offload some players. The likes of Ismaila Sarr, Troy Deeney and Gerard Deulofeu have all been linked with moves away with the clock ticking towards the end of the transfer window.

Pussetto signed for the Hornets for £7.2 million (as per Transfermarkt) in January from Udinese but made just seven appearances for the Hertfordshire side as they were relegated from the Premier League.

He started his career in Argentina at Atletico De Rafeaela and Huracan before moving to Udinese in July 2018. He became a key player for the Serie A outfit and scored five goals in 50 games before his switch to Watford.

Getting Pussetto off the books is a wise move by the Hornets and the proposed transfer to Crotone suits both parties.

Watford delved into the transfer window yesterday to sign centre-back William Troost-Ekong and young striker Djibril Touré. They are now looking to reduce their squad size.

