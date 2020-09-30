Former Leeds United defender Danny Mills has warned against the club’s pursuit of Norwich City star Todd Cantwell in an interview with Football Insider.

Mills has praised Cantwell describing him as having ‘fabulous ability’ but believes that Leeds would be better spending money on other areas of their squad.

“He has fabulous ability but if you are Leeds or Bielsa I would be thinking, ‘Do I need him?’” Mills said.

“Does he really add to what Leeds have already got in those positions right now? They have Mateusz Klich, Rodrigo, Costa, Harrison and others.”

“It would make the midfield quite crowded and I think the money would be better off spent in other areas.”

There has been recent speculation linking Leeds with a move for the midfielder with them looking to offer in the region of £15million for him.

The 22-year-old would cost a substantial fee with him still having two years remaining on the three year contract he signed only last summer.

His 40 appearances in the 2019/20 campaign in the Premier League yielded an impressive seven goals and two assists which raised his profile and attracted the interest of a number of elite clubs in England.

Cantwell did feature in Norwich’s first two games of the season but was left out of the squad which faced Bournemouth last weekend raising further doubts about his immediate future at Carrow Road.

Leeds do have an abundance of quality in midfield and although Cantwell is a quality player it is true that they have a lot of options in that area of the pitch and with them having spent a lot of money on their squad it raises the question whether Cantwell is a player they need.

Would Todd Cantwell be a good signing for Leeds United?