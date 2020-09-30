Sheffield Wednesday are still set to complete a deal for Cardiff City man Callum Paterson according to Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson.

Paterson is set to make the move to Hillsborough with just ‘a couple of things’ needing to be finalised.

Callum Paterson's move to #SWFC is still on. Deal is agreed in principle but there are still a couple of things to be ironed out. It is heading in the right direction. pic.twitter.com/y363cjAcAc — Dom Howson (@domhowson) September 30, 2020

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has made no secret of his desire to recruit a striker following the departure of Steven Fletcher and with his preferred formation now a 3-5-2, he is aware that he will need to bring in another striker.

Paterson has made over 100 appearances for Cardiff and scored 21 goals in his three seasons at the club and is highly versatile.

The Scottish International can play through the middle or in midfield but he has most recently been playing as a striker.

The 25-year-old could be a shrewd acquisition for Monk with his ability to play in a number of different roles.

Paterson scored five goals last season and played 42 times but he has so far failed to feature under Neil Harris this campaign as a move to Wednesday seemingly draws closer.

The forward will be a good component in Monk’s side with him being such a willing runner and a real focal point upfront with a presence which will worry defenders.

Although he isn’t the most clinical of strikers he will add something different to the Owls and could be a real good signing for the club as they look to overturn their 12 point deficit due to their recent financial woes.

Will Calum Paterson be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?