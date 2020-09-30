Walsall have held an interest in Peterborough United right-back Jason Naismith in this transfer window, as per a report by the Peterborough Telegraph.

The Saddlers wanted to take him on loan but he was not keen on a move to the League Two side.

Naismith, who is 26 years old, has been placed on the transfer list by Peterborough and is likely to move on before the end of the transfer deadline.

The ex-Scotland Under-21 international joined the Posh two years ago from Ross County and played 50 games in all competitions during his first season at the club.

However, he was loaned out to Scottish Premiership side Hibernian for the last campaign. He played 14 times for the Edinburgh outfit but suffered a knee injury in January that ruled him out for the remainder of his loan spell.

Naismith still has a year left on his contract at Peterborough but the League One side are looking to move him out to reduce their squad size.

The Paisley-born defender started his career at St Mirren and played 106 games for them, as well as having loan stints away at Greenock Morton and Cowdenbeath.

Naismith then spent two years at Ross County before moving down the border to join the Posh in 2018.

Walsall wanted him now but Darrell Clarke’s side will have to look elsewhere for defensive reinforcements.

In other Peterborough news, their young midfielder Serhat Tasdemir is wanted by Oldham Athletic, as covered by The72 this morning.

