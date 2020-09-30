Huddersfield Town and Coventry City have been dealt a blow over their recent pursuit of West Bromwich Albion midfielder Sam Field as reported by the Express & Star.

West Brom manager Slaven Bilic has confirmed that Field is a part of his plans for this season despite recent rumours of a possible move away from the Hawthorns.

Huddersfield and Coventry are just two of a number of clubs who have been linked with the youngster who impressed whilst on loan at Charlton Athletic last season before his campaign was cut short by an injury.

Field’s first-team chances at his boyhood club have been hampered even further by the acquisitions of Conor Gallagher and Filip Krovinovic but Bilic has reiterated that Field will be in amongst the first-team picture.

“I never said that Sam was going to go. It depended on the budget, I’m not going to lie. But I believe in him so much. I wouldn’t have kept him if he wasn’t going to get minutes or chances in the squad to play,” Bilic said.

“I never said during pre-season he would go. On the contrary, I told him we need him and that he gives us something we don’t have in a midfielder. That can be very useful for us so I see Sam as a very important member of the squad.”

West Brom already have Jake Livermore and Romaine Sawyers in their midfield options but with Field they have an energetic and defensively minded player who certainly offers something different to the Baggies side.

This news will come as a blow to a number of EFL clubs including Huddersfield and Coventry who had been hoping to make a move for the 22-year-old in this transfer window.

