MK Dons are not in for Ross County striker Ross Stewart or free agent midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes, as per a report by the MK Citizen.

The League One side have been linked with the duo but their boss, Russell Martin, has poured cold water on the speculation.

Stewart, who is 24 years old, is believed to be on the radar of Sheffield Wednesday, Shrewsbury Town and Fleetwood Town, as per The72.

He scored 11 goals last season for Ross County and could be rewarded with a move to the Football League before the end of the transfer window. However, he won’t be joining MK Dons and neither will Doyle-Hayes.

Martin has said: “They’re two names that I know. One is attached to a club and I know their manager personally so I don’t want to talk about him, and the other guy is a free agent who has been on a number of lists for a few clubs. There’s nothing in it for us with either of them.”

Nevertheless, the Dons could move for other players: “We’re still actively working on bringing in a player, and there might be a couple that move on. It’s a unique window. The news with the fans last week has really altered everyone’s plans, including ours. We’ve had to reassess what we’re doing because the landscape has changed a little bit, but it’s the same for everyone.”

MK Dons are in need of a new striker, with last season’s top scorer Rhys Healey leaving earlier in this window to join French side Toulouse.

It has been quiet on the transfer front for them over recent weeks but their fans will be hoping for more news over the coming days.

