West Bromwich Albion are weighing up a shock move for Stoke City winger Tom Ince according to TEAMtalk.

Ince has failed to feature in any of Stoke’s three Championship games so far this season and has been told by manager Michael O’Neill that he can leave the club on loan in this transfer window.

Although the transfer window shuts on October 5 it is open for EFL clubs until October 16 meaning should West Brom decide to pursue a deal then they have more time to get it completed.

West Brom are still chasing Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant but manager Slaven Bilic is keeping his attacking options open in case a deal can’t be completed for the Terriers hitman.

Celtic and Rangers have also both expressed an interest in Ince but West Brom may have an advantage with being able to offer the winger the chance of Premier League football.

Ince’s contract with Stoke runs until 2022 meaning a loan deal could be the best option for all parties with the Baggies struggling for funds and with two years still remaining on his current deal he is unlikely to be allowed to leave for a small fee.

The 28-year-old arrived at Stoke for £10million and has enjoyed successful spells with Blackpool and Derby County but failed to perform for Stoke City and a move could be the ideal opportunity to resurrect his career.

Tommy Smith and Jacob Brown are both ahead of Ince in the pecking order and although he would be unlikely to start for West Brom, he would add extra pace to their side which could be an important component for Slaven Bilic.

Would Tom Ince be a good signing for West Brom?