Stoke City winger Tom Ince is wanted by Celtic, Rangers and West Bromwich Albion, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

The ex-England Under-21 international could leave the Potters before the end of the transfer window.

Ince, who is 28 years old, has struggled to make an impact at the Bet365 Stadium.

Stoke signed him in 2018 for an initial fee of £10 million (as per Transfermarkt) but he has managed just nine goals in 81 games in all competitions since his move.

Ince started his career at Liverpool but made his name at Blackpool, where he bagged 33 goals in 113 appearances as a youngster.

Spells in the Premier League at Crystal Palace and Hull City followed for the winger but he soon dropped back into the Championship for stints at Nottingham Forest and Derby County.

Huddersfield Town lured him back to the top flight in 2017 after Ince’s impressive two years at Pride Park, where he scored a combined 38 goals.

However, he left the Terriers after just a season to join Stoke.

West Brom are desperate to add some more signings to their squad and could hand Ince another opportunity in the Premier League. He would add more options and depth to the Baggies’ going forward, but can he cut it in the top flight?

Rangers and Celtic are also being linked as they battle it out for the Scottish title.

