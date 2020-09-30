According to The Sun, Tottenham now face competition from Italian Serie A side Torino for AFC Bournemouth forward Josh King.

Bournemouth have also now lowered their asking price for the striker. After initially holding out for £14 million they are now ready to accept a bid in the region of around £10 million instead.

Tottenham are hoping to get the deal over the line before the October 6th deadline. At present Jose Mourinho only has Harry Kane as a natural number nine at his disposal, with both Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura providing the back-up despite being natural wingers.

King also has the versatility to play wide too and would be a welcome addition to the Spurs ranks.

Following Manchester United withdrawing their interest in the Norwegian international, Spurs looked to be the frontrunners. However, with Torino now keen on King, it could go down to the wire.

The report states that the Bournemouth forward is ‘desperate’ to leave the club who were relegated down to the Championship last season following four consecutive campaigns in the Premier League under Eddie Howe.

King arrived from Blackburn Rovers in 2015 following Bournemouth’s promotion to the top tier. He had previously had spells at Manchester United, Preston North End, Borussia Monchengladbach, and Hull City.

In his five years at the Vitality Stadium, King scored 50 goals in 168 games for the Cherries.

It is understood Tottenham are also eyeing up a move for Benfica forward Haris Seferovic if their pursuit of King doesn’t come to fruition soon.